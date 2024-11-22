KitchenCraft Serenity Milk Glass Juicer

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Indulge in a little baking escapism, with this soothingly beautiful milk glass lemon squeezer from KitchenCraft. Part of a range of vintage inspired milk glass accessories, this classic lemon juicer will extract maximum juice from just about any citrus fruit, while a spout allows for easy transfer into bowls. Keep the citrus juicer as a feature piece of your baking collection, or match with other milk glass pieces to turn your kitchen into a haven of calm.

Indulge in a little baking escapism, with this soothingly beautiful milk glass lemon squeezer from KitchenCraft. Part of a range of vintage inspired milk glass accessories, this classic lemon juicer will extract maximum juice from just about any citrus fruit, while a spout allows for easy transfer into bowls. Keep the citrus juicer as a feature piece of your baking collection, or match with other milk glass pieces to turn your kitchen into a haven of calm. Food safe Handwash only Part of a coordinating collection

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.