London Pottery Red Decorative Ceramic Water Jug

Designed by London Pottery founder David Birch, the Splash jug is a riot of colour, curves and artistic flair. Each piece is decorated with a distinctive glaze featuring splats of bold, inky dye. Perch it on your dining table or unveil it at your next garden party and it will leave a happy impression on all who see it. This medium-sized jug is ideal for quick summer refreshments – or use it as a large gravy jug at the dining table. It's made of high-quality stoneware with a looping handle and petal-like spout. Beautiful. Capacity: 575ml With its paint-like splashes, this London Pottery drinks jug brings dramatic colour to the table. Versatile size – ideal for quick refreshments or generous portions of gravy, custard or savoury sauces. Large, looped handle and petal-shaped spout make it a joy to pour. Made of robust, dishwasher-safe stoneware for easy cleaning. Designed in the UK by London Pottery founder and ceramist David Birch.

Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)