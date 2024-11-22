Living Nostalgia Antique Cream Small Jug

A beautifully traditional design, this antique cream jug forms part of the delightfully quaint Living Nostalgia collection. With elegant long handles, serve friends and family refreshingly cool drinks in classical style, whilst also making use of the traditional shape to serve milk, juices and sauces.

When going back to basics, who is to say basic has to look basic? With beautiful functional forms, the Living Nostalgia collection sits seamlessly alongside both the Classic Collection from Kitchen Craft and our new collection, the Hen House. With a comprehensive selection of kitchen essentials in all collections, style your kitchen with vintage character and functional forms.

This Small Metal Jug Is Perfect For Fridge Storage And Tabletop Use

Serve Sauces, Chill Drinks, Water Plants, Or Even Display Little Flower Bunches

Features A Gorgeous Yet Robust Enamel-Style Antique Cream Finish With Ridged Detailing

A Long Comfortable Handle And Angled Spout Make Pouring Simple And Mess Free

Holds Up To 1.1 Litres (2 Pints). Includes A 12 Month Guarantee