London Pottery Splash Small Jug Green

With its bold and striking look, London Pottery's Splash small jug is a serving piece with a difference. Its light green surface features a splash-like effect of darker green, creating a distinctive and dramatic display. Just one of a number of items that form the Splash collection, this green jug is the work of artisan pottery designer and renowned ceramist, David Birch. Its large handle and pouring lip make it easy to serve milk with hot drinks at mealtimes or during afternoon tea, limiting the chance of spills. This small stoneware jug holds up to 430 ml (15 fl oz). However, if you're looking for a bigger version, the collection also includes 575 ml (C001005) and 1.1 L (C001006) pitchers. Dishwasher Safe

