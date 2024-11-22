Natural Elements Eco-Friendly Cutting Board - Medium

With its unusual but smart combination of materials, this kitchen cutting board brings sustainable living to the heart of your home. There's no wood and no plastic in its construction - just sustainably sourced craft paper and resin. It creates a surface that's tough, anti bacterial, totally food safe and perfect for chopping, slicing and dicing. Whether it's meat, fish or poultry on the menu, or you're prepping fresh fruits and veggies, this chopping board is more than up to the task. It's heat resistant too, so you can quite easily use its flat surface as a handy trivet, to rest hot pots and pans on, without damaging or marking it. You don't have to worry about it damaging your favourite kitchen knives either. It's designed to be kind all round - on your knives, to the environment, and to you and your family.

Chop Ingredients With A Clean Conscience Using This Innovative Plastic-Free Chopping Board

Made Of Craft Paper And Resin, It Provides An Impressively Robust Chopping Surface

This Plastic-Free Board Is Kinder To The Environment, As Well As Knives

It'S Anti-Bacterial, As Well As Being Pvc, Phthalate And Bpa Free

Measures 37 X 27.5Cm (14½" X 11"). Dishwasher Safe. Twelve Month Guarantee