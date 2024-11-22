Marketplace.
image 1 of Natural Elements Eco-Friendly Cutting Board - Medium

Natural Elements Eco-Friendly Cutting Board - Medium

No ratings yet

Write a review

£13.99

£13.99/each

Sold and sent by Cook Serve Enjoy

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Natural Elements Eco-Friendly Cutting Board - Medium
With its unusual but smart combination of materials, this kitchen cutting board brings sustainable living to the heart of your home. There's no wood and no plastic in its construction - just sustainably sourced craft paper and resin. It creates a surface that's tough, anti bacterial, totally food safe and perfect for chopping, slicing and dicing. Whether it's meat, fish or poultry on the menu, or you're prepping fresh fruits and veggies, this chopping board is more than up to the task. It's heat resistant too, so you can quite easily use its flat surface as a handy trivet, to rest hot pots and pans on, without damaging or marking it. You don't have to worry about it damaging your favourite kitchen knives either. It's designed to be kind all round - on your knives, to the environment, and to you and your family.Chop Ingredients With A Clean Conscience Using This Innovative Plastic-Free Chopping BoardMade Of Craft Paper And Resin, It Provides An Impressively Robust Chopping SurfaceThis Plastic-Free Board Is Kinder To The Environment, As Well As KnivesIt'S Anti-Bacterial, As Well As Being Pvc, Phthalate And Bpa FreeMeasures 37 X 27.5Cm (14½" X 11"). Dishwasher Safe. Twelve Month Guarantee
Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)

View all Cookware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here