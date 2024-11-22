Maxwell & Williams White Basics Small Square Bowls, Set of 6

The dinner table is the place where amazing moments are created, and delicious food is shared. With this Maxwell & Williams White Basics Square Bowl Set, it's even easier for diners to help themselves to old favourites, or try something completely new. It includes six small bowls - perfect for serving snacks, dips, nuts and tapas-style dishes. Square-shaped with stunning white finishes, they sit nicely with existing dinnerware sets or other White Basics pieces.

White Basics Excels In Affordable Luxury, Offering Simple Style To Suit Any Setting

These Small Square Bowls Are Ideal For Serving Dips, Sides And Snacks

Use Them To Showcase Colourful Foods, Or To Complement Patterned Dinnerware

Maxwell & Williams' Famous Whiteware Collection Includes Dozens More Serving Items

Includes Six 10Cm (4") Bowls, Packed In An Attractive Maxwell & Williams Box