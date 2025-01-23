London Pottery Large Green Decorative Ceramic Water Jug

Designed by London Pottery founder David Birch, the Splash jug is a riot of colour, curves and artistic flair. Each piece is decorated with a distinctive glaze featuring splats of bold, inky dye. Perch it on your dining table or unveil it at your next garden party and it will leave a happy impression on all who see it. This large jug is ideal for serving refreshments like punch, summer cups or chilled, fruit-infused water. It's made of high-quality stoneware with a large, looping handle and petal-like spout. Beautiful. Capacity: 1.1L With its paint-like splashes, this London Pottery drinks jug brings dramatic colour to the table. Generous size makes it ideal for serving punch, cordial, juice or water on ice. Large, looped handle and petal-shaped spout make it a joy to pour. Made of robust, dishwasher-safe stoneware for easy cleaning. Designed in the UK by London Pottery founder and ceramist David Birch.

Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)