Maxwell Williams Rectangular Ceramic Large Deep Lasagne Dish

What will it be: a deep, juicy lasagne? Or how about a crisp, fruity crumble? Whatever's on the menu, cook and serve it in style with this rectangular oven dish from Maxwell & Williams. Glazed in deep black with a textured finish, it's ideal for serving straight from the oven to the table. Prepping meals for the week ahead? This cooking dish is freezer and microwave-safe, so you can store cooked food and reheat it easily. It's easy to clean by hand, too, as well as dishwasher-safe. Dimensions: 40 x 25 x 7.5cm A dramatic black glaze and easy-carry lip make this lasagne dish ideal for oven-to-table serving. Deep sides make it ideal for thick, many-layered lasagnas or juicy crumbles. Microwave, freezer and dishwasher-safe – and oven-safe to 200°C. Made of thick, strong stoneware, this roasting dish comes with a 5-year guarantee. Match with more black cooking and serving dishes from Maxwell & Williams.

Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)