Maxwell & Williams Green Leaf-Pattern Decorative Stoneware Water Jug

Designed in Australia by Maxwell & Williams, this serving jug is part of the popular Panama collection. Like its matching pieces, it showcases textured rainforest foliage against a lush green backdrop. Use it whenever you want a taste of nature – it's great for sun-kissed garden parties, as well as casual indoor dining. Its generous capacity makes it ideal for serving glugs of ice-cold water, fruity sangria or fizzy, zesty cordials. You could even add cut flowers and use it as a beautiful makeshift vase. Microwave and dishwasher-safe.

Capacity: 1.4 litres

Inspired by rainforest greenery, this drinks jug features a mesmerising leaf texture. Generous capacity – ideal for chilled water, fruity sangria or even freshly cut flowers. Dishwasher-safe, with a wide mouth for effortless rinsing. Arrives securely gift-boxed and ready to delight anyone with a taste for nature. This robust stoneware jug comes with a 5-year Maxwell & Williams guarantee .