Chicago Metallic Non-Stick 24 Hole Mini Muffin Pan

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

When you’re baking birthday party-size batches of cupcakes, make sure you choose Chicago Metallic. This 24-hole mini muffin pan is made of heavy-duty carbon steel with a premium non-stick coating. It’s built to be tough for busy kitchens, and cleans up really easily in the dishwasher or washing up bowl (so it can be cleaned and put away by the time the muffins are ready for the table!).

When you’re baking birthday party-size batches of cupcakes, make sure you choose Chicago Metallic. This 24-hole mini muffin pan is made of heavy-duty carbon steel with a premium non-stick coating. It’s built to be tough for busy kitchens, and cleans up really easily in the dishwasher or washing up bowl (so it can be cleaned and put away by the time the muffins are ready for the table!). Dishwasher safe Oven safe to 232°C / 450°F

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.