Le'Xpress Stainless Steel Espresso Coffee Tamper

The secret to great coffee? The kind that smells divine and tastes even better? As any barista will tell you, it’s all in the making…

This high-quality coffee tamper is a must for anyone who’s serious about coffee. Designed for electric espresso machines, as well as stovetop espresso makers, it compacts the grounds into a tight ‘puck’ that’s packed with rich, complex coffee flavours. Add water, and espresso magic happens.

And unlike cheap plastic coffee pressers, it’s designed to get a smooth, flavoursome result, coffee after coffee after coffee. Featuring a substantial pressing disc made of stainless steel, and an easy-to-hold aluminium handle, it’s a robust, ergonomic option – much better than the low-quality tampers that often come with coffee machines.

Branded with the elegant Le’Xpress logo, it would make a delightful gift for a collector of the range, or as an ideal first-item for the friend who has just bought their first coffee maker.

Designed to fit most coffee makers

Handwash only