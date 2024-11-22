BarCraft 300ml Mini Neon Pink Cocktail Shaker

Shake up a storm with a bold blast of electrifying colour. With its neon pink finish, this mini cocktail shaker from BarCraft is just the thing to take the party from dull to dazzling. Strawberry daiquiri, cosmopolitan, mai tai: whatever your tipple of choice - this cocktail kit makes them easy to concoct at home. Simply add your ingredients, put on its secure lid and shake away. There's no need for bar tools either. The built-in strainer traps loose fruit, herbs or ice as you pour, leaving you with a super smooth, sure-fire way to impress. It's perfect for budding bartenders and master mixologists.

Shake Up Cocktails And Light Up The Evening With This Miniature Shaker

Its 300Ml Capacity Is Ideal For Practicing. Just Shake, Pour, And Impress!

It Ensures Your Strawberry Daiquiris, Cosmopolitans And Mai Tais Are Super Smooth

Made Of High-Grade Stainless Steel, It'S A Great Choice For Any Cocktail Fan

Includes A Pink Pink Passion Recipe And A Five Year Guarantee