2-Cup Ceramic Small Loose-Leaf Teapot with Infuser

When you want to sip tea and delight in doing little else, reach for this gorgeous infusion teapot. Designed by London Pottery founder David Birch, the Pebble is made for moments of serenity. With its smooth, squat shape and matte finish, it evokes sea-sculpted stones, washed ashore by lapping waves. The teapot comes with a removable stainless steel filter so you can choose loose leaves or teabags and always enjoy a smooth brew. Made of robust, dishwasher-safe stoneware. Comes gift-boxed with a London Pottery stamp of authenticity. Capacity: 2 cups (500ml) Designed in the UK, this modern teapot evokes the look and feel of sea-smoothed pebbles. Patented removable stainless steel infuser ensures smooth, flavourful loose-leaf brews. Made of hardy, dishwasher-safe stoneware with a beautiful matte glaze. 2-cup capacity is ideal for solo breakfasts or teatime with a friend. Gift-boxed – makes the perfect present for anyone who loves tea and contemporary design.

Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)