Marketplace.
image 1 of KitchenCraft Lulworth Nautical-Striped Medium Cool Bag

KitchenCraft Lulworth Nautical-Striped Medium Cool Bag

No ratings yet

Write a review

£22.99

£22.99/each

Sold and sent by Cook Serve Enjoy

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

KitchenCraft Lulworth Nautical-Striped Medium Cool Bag
Make summer a treat! This medium-sized cool bag is designed to be compact enough to carry easily, but big enough to pack everyone's favourites for a picnic in the sun. With its food-safe insulating lining, it keeps food perfectly cool for up to four hours. Great for snacks like scotch eggs and cucumber sandwiches, or chilled drinks like cordial squash. The bag is finished with the ‘Lulworth’ pattern from KitchenCraft’s “We Love Summer” collection. This seaside-inspired striped motif makes it the perfect companion for adventures by the sea or escapes to the country. And even if the weather isn’t looking too good, you can be sure you will be! Look out for matching items with the timeless Lulworth pattern from KitchenCraft.Pack This 12-Litre Cool Bag With Snacks The Whole Family Can EnjoyIt'S A Fitting Choice For Seaside Escapes, As Well As Barbecues And PicnicsThe Water-Resistant Lining Keeps Food Warm Or Cool For Up To Four HoursWith Extra Pockets For Essentials And An Adjustable Strap For Easy Carrying100% Food Safe. Conforms To British Standard En 12546-2:2000. Twelve Month Guarantee
Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)

View all Luggage & Travel

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here