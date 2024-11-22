KitchenCraft Lulworth Nautical-Striped Medium Cool Bag

Make summer a treat! This medium-sized cool bag is designed to be compact enough to carry easily, but big enough to pack everyone's favourites for a picnic in the sun. With its food-safe insulating lining, it keeps food perfectly cool for up to four hours. Great for snacks like scotch eggs and cucumber sandwiches, or chilled drinks like cordial squash. The bag is finished with the ‘Lulworth’ pattern from KitchenCraft’s “We Love Summer” collection. This seaside-inspired striped motif makes it the perfect companion for adventures by the sea or escapes to the country. And even if the weather isn’t looking too good, you can be sure you will be! Look out for matching items with the timeless Lulworth pattern from KitchenCraft.

Pack This 12-Litre Cool Bag With Snacks The Whole Family Can Enjoy

It'S A Fitting Choice For Seaside Escapes, As Well As Barbecues And Picnics

The Water-Resistant Lining Keeps Food Warm Or Cool For Up To Four Hours

With Extra Pockets For Essentials And An Adjustable Strap For Easy Carrying

100% Food Safe. Conforms To British Standard En 12546-2:2000. Twelve Month Guarantee