Marketplace.
image 1 of MasterClass Washing up Caddy

MasterClass Washing up Caddy

No ratings yet

Write a review

£11.99

£11.99/each

Sold and sent by Cook Serve Enjoy

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

MasterClass Washing up Caddy
A space efficient solution for your sink: MasterClass's in sink tidy lets you keep the space neat and tidy. Its slatted design allows water to drain and to circulate for faster dish drying.Keep Your Countertop Neat, Dry And Presentable - And Race Through Washing Up!Attach Its Suction Pads, Then Adjust Its Height To Suit Your SinkIts Super-Compact Design Features Two Brush Holders, A Sponge Holder, And A Cloth RailThe Perforated Surface Promotes Fast Drying, Minimises Bacteria Build-Ups, And Keeps Countertops Drip FreeIt'S Made Of Strong, Dishwasher-Safe Plastic, And Dismantles For Cleaning. Five Year Guarantee
Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)

View all Laundry Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here