MasterClass Washing up Caddy

A space efficient solution for your sink: MasterClass's in sink tidy lets you keep the space neat and tidy. Its slatted design allows water to drain and to circulate for faster dish drying.

Keep Your Countertop Neat, Dry And Presentable - And Race Through Washing Up!

Attach Its Suction Pads, Then Adjust Its Height To Suit Your Sink

Its Super-Compact Design Features Two Brush Holders, A Sponge Holder, And A Cloth Rail

The Perforated Surface Promotes Fast Drying, Minimises Bacteria Build-Ups, And Keeps Countertops Drip Free

It'S Made Of Strong, Dishwasher-Safe Plastic, And Dismantles For Cleaning. Five Year Guarantee