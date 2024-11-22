Lovello Vanilla Cream Kitchen Sink Caddy

When it comes to kitchen spaces, the sink can often be overlooked – but that’s all the more reason to a dash of style to it! This useful, eye-catching sink caddy belongs to the KitchenCraft Lovello collection – a range that combines retro-inspired design with modern upgrades, to create kitchenware that is both stylish and space-savvy. With its curved contours and Vanilla Cream finish, the sink tidy is a love letter to the 1950s style. There are three compartments available, which is plenty of room for your sponges, scouring pads, washing up liquid and cloths. Standing at 17 cm (6½ inches) high with a sturdy footed base, it won’t tip over when tall utensils are stored in it. And with drainage holes in the base, your washing up essentials stay hygienic and odour-free in storage. Explore the Lovello range to find dozens of matching accessories, and start building your own collection! Introduce A Vintage-Modern Touch With This Sleek Sponge Caddy With Smooth Curves, Raised 'Sink' Detailing, And Three Compartments For Washing Up Tools Store Your Kitchen Cloths, Sponges, Scrubbing Brushes, And Washing-Up Liquid It'S Made Of Durable, Powder-Coated Steel With Elevated Draining Base For Hygienic Storage Finished In Lovello'S Vanilla Cream, This Sink Caddy Includes A 12 Month Guarantee

