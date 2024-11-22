Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Food Flask

Don't let a busy day get in the way of a tasty, filling lunch. This stainless steel food flask has a generous capacity and double-wall insulation, so you can stuff it with snacks and they'll stay at the perfect temperature for hours. Hot foods like soup stay hot for up to 6 hours. Chilled foods like pasta salads stay cool for up to 24 hours. And frozen treats like ice cream stay frozen for up to 4 hours. Includes a silicone grip and a leakproof lid so it's easy to stash in your bag until you hear the rumble. Made of BPA-free 18/8 stainless steel. Hand-wash only. Capacity: 490ml This vacuum food flask has superpowers – it lets you eat a tasty, filling meal at the right temperature, wherever you are. Use the food flask for soup and other hot meals and it will keep them piping hot for up to 6 hours. Great for chilled foods too – it keeps them cold for up to 24 hours and frozen for up to 4. Wide mouth, silicone grip and leakproof lid make it ideal for travel, gym trips and wild picnics. Made of high-quality, food-safe stainless steel, this stylish lunch flask includes a 12-month guarantee.

Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)