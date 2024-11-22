Marketplace.
image 1 of Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Food Flask

Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Food Flask

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Cook Serve Enjoy

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Food Flask
Don't let a busy day get in the way of a tasty, filling lunch. This stainless steel food flask has a generous capacity and double-wall insulation, so you can stuff it with snacks and they'll stay at the perfect temperature for hours. Hot foods like soup stay hot for up to 6 hours. Chilled foods like pasta salads stay cool for up to 24 hours. And frozen treats like ice cream stay frozen for up to 4 hours. Includes a silicone grip and a leakproof lid so it's easy to stash in your bag until you hear the rumble. Made of BPA-free 18/8 stainless steel. Hand-wash only.Capacity: 490mlThis vacuum food flask has superpowers – it lets you eat a tasty, filling meal at the right temperature, wherever you are. Use the food flask for soup and other hot meals and it will keep them piping hot for up to 6 hours. Great for chilled foods too – it keeps them cold for up to 24 hours and frozen for up to 4. Wide mouth, silicone grip and leakproof lid make it ideal for travel, gym trips and wild picnics. Made of high-quality, food-safe stainless steel, this stylish lunch flask includes a 12-month guarantee.
Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)

View all Food Storage & Water Bottles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here