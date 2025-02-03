Kew Gardens Hand Sanitiser Spray Lemongrass & Lime 100ml

The Kew Gardens Lemongrass and Lime Hand Sanitiser has a zesty blend of lemon and bitter lime combined with the fragrance of lemongrass, aromatic moss and earthy patchouli create a balanced and uplifting fragrance. Together with notes of green grass, the scent becomes balanced and refreshing.

A powerful 75% alcohol hand sanitiser, infused with aloe vera and vitamin E to help keep hands soft and prevent from drying out.

A handy travel size of 100ml, perfect for on the go.