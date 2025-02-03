Marketplace.
HP Universal USB-C Multiport Hub

HP Universal USB-C Multiport Hub

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by IT LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HP Universal USB-C Multiport Hub
HP Universal USB-C Multiport Hub. Connectivity technology: Docking, Host interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2 (3.1 Gen 2) Type-C. Product colour: Black, Hub interfaces: DisplayPort, HDMI, RJ-45, USB 3.2 Gen 1 (3.1 Gen 1) Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 1 (3.1 Gen 1) Type-C, Country of origin: China. Windows operating systems supported: Windows 10, Windows 11. Width: 150 mm, Depth: 55 mm, Height: 21.5 mm. Quantity per pack: 1 pc(s), Package width: 235 mm, Package depth: 65 mm
Sold by IT LTD (IKONIC TECHNOLOGY LIMITED)

View all Batteries, Chargers & Power Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here