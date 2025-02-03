Marketplace.
Lenovo ThinkVision T24i-30 LED display 60.5 cm (23.8") 1920 x 1080 pixels Full HD Black

Lenovo ThinkVision T24i-30 LED display 60.5 cm (23.8") 1920 x 1080 pixels Full HD Black

No ratings yet

Write a review
Energy rating E
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by IT LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Lenovo ThinkVision T24i-30 LED display 60.5 cm (23.8") 1920 x 1080 pixels Full HD Black
Lenovo ThinkVision T24i-30. Display diagonal: 60.5 cm (23.8"), Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels, HD type: Full HD, Display technology: LED, Response time: 6 ms, Native aspect ratio: 16:9, Viewing angle, horizontal: 178°, Viewing angle, vertical: 178°. Built-in USB hub, USB hub version: 3.2 Gen 1 (3.1 Gen 1). VESA mounting, Height adjustment. Product colour: Black
Sold by IT LTD (IKONIC TECHNOLOGY LIMITED)

View all Laptops & Computing

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here