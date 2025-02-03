Lenovo ThinkVision T24m-29 LED display 60.5 cm (23.8") 1920 x 1080 pixels Full HD LCD Black
|Built in webcam
|No
|Screen Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Type
|Computer
|Input
|HDMI
|Refresh rate (Hz)
|60 Hz
|Screen size
|60.5 cm (23.8")
|Adjustability
|Height
|Brightness (cd/m2)
|250 cd/m²
|Response time (ms)
|4 ms
|Audio Output
|Yes
|Built in speakers
|Yes
|Wall Mountable
|Yes
