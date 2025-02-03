Sons Anti Hair Loss Shampoo - DHT Blocking Formula - 6 Pack

WHAT IS DHT-BLOCKING SHAMPOO? The hormone DHT may cause male pattern hair loss in adulthood; it binds to hair follicles, leading to shrinkage and hair loss. Sons shampoo contains saw palmetto - a DHT blocker that can reduce DHT levels in the scalp.

HOW DO I USE IT? The DHT-blocking shampoo should be used as part of your daily showering routine. Gently massage it into your scalp for 30-60 seconds, leave it in for 60-90 seconds, and rinse with warm water. Replaces regular shampoo, lathers well.

WHAT DOES IT CONTAIN? Our shampoo with a citrus rosemary fragrance is formulated with Saw Palmetto, Argan Oil, Caffeine, Biotin, Iron, Vitamin B3/Niacin, Cedarwood Oil, Hibiscus, Amla Oil, Sage Oil and Rosemary Leaf Oil.

WHAT IS INCLUDED? 6x 200 ml bottle of Hair Growth Shampoo.

WHY SHOULD I USE THIS SHAMPOO? Any man that is worried about male pattern hair loss will benefit from our DHT-blocking shampoo to keep his hair healthy; for best results, we recommend pairing the shampoo with Sons Minoxidil 5% and Biotin Supplements.