Set of 4 White Ceramic Dinner Bowls with Elegant Blue Rim - Durable & Stylish

This Premium Set of 4 White Ceramic Dinner Bowls features a sophisticated thin Blue rim, adding a touch of elegance to any table setting. Perfect for both everyday use and special occasions. Crafted from durable, high-quality ceramic, these bowls are built to last. They are microwave and dishwasher safe, making them both stylish and practical for everyday use. Expand your dining experience with matching pieces. These bowls are also available as a Small Dinner Plate and a Large Dinner Plate, allowing you to create a cohesive and elegant table setting. Each bowl measures 180mm in diameter and 60mm in height, offering an ideal size for serving salads, soups, pasta, and more. These bowls complement any modern dinnerware collection. Whether you’re setting up a new home or looking for a thoughtful gift, this elegant dinnerware set is a perfect choice. Its timeless design and premium quality make it suitable for weddings, housewarmings, and other special occasions.

Sold by Happy Homewares (Happy Homewares Limited)