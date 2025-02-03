#winning Instant Table Tennis

Table Tennis is best played sporadically, for fun, whenever the mood takes you, which is what makes this such a fantastic gift! Ok, it may be an Olympic sport and excelled by many, however this instant Table Tennis is ideal for the bored office worker and a great way to keep the kids occupied. After all, a Ping Pong table can take up room which most people don't have. Here, all you need is a table or desk - however we recommend you don't play this on your Mum's prized Chippendale side table. She may not approve. The posts holding the net instantly clasp around the table edge and the net automatically stretches between the two posts keeping it taut whatever the width. Comes with two quality bats and ball. This Table Tennis set is perfect for travel or home use; its compact design makes it easy to store and take anywhere. Attaches to any table up to 75 inches wide and 1.75 inches thick. Keep it at the office for a bit of work down time - after all you can always set it up in the board room when the boss is away and hit away to your heart's content during your lunch break. It's also small enough to carry - set it up at the pub, or turn boring wet Sunday afternoons into a challenge.

Attaches to any table up to 58 cm wide and 4 cm thick. Retractable roll net stretches tight between two posts. Sets up in seconds - dining table boardroom desk at work etc. Includes two ping pong bats and two balls

Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)