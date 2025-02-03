Marketplace.
image 1 of RED5 Wall Climbing Super Car Red

RED5 Wall Climbing Super Car Red

No ratings yet

Write a review

£22.00

£22.00/each

Sold and sent by Menkind

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

RED5 Wall Climbing Super Car Red
This incredible radio-controlled car can drive vertically and upside down! It sticks to walls and ceilings using vacuum suction, and you can easily switch to ground driving by turning off the vacuum. It charges via the remote or USB (cable included). The compact car measures approximately 12 cm x 6 cm x 4 cm, making it perfect for thrilling, gravity-defying adventures!
Charges via remote or USB (cable included) Car measures approx. 12 cm x 6 cm x 4 cm
Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here