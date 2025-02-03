Marketplace.
image 1 of RED5 Harrier Folding Drone with FPV V2

RED5 Harrier Folding Drone with FPV V2

No ratings yet

Write a review

£49.00

£49.00/each

Sold and sent by Menkind

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

RED5 Harrier Folding Drone with FPV V2
Meet the RED5 Harrier Folding Drone v2 with First-Person View! This incredible drone boasts an extended flying time of 6-8 minutes and features intuitive functions perfect for pilots of all skill levels. PSTI compliant and equipped with extra privacy protection, it's designed for responsible flying. Ideal for adventurers and thrill-seekers alike, it measures approx. 17 cm x 19 cm x 5.5 cm when open and 13 cm x 7.8 cm x 5.5 cm when folded. Get ready for aerial fun!
Intuitive functions for all skill levels. PSTI Compliant. Now with extra privacy protection. Flying drones is subject to CAA guidelines.
Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here