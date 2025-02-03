RED5 Harrier Folding Drone with FPV V2

Meet the RED5 Harrier Folding Drone v2 with First-Person View! This incredible drone boasts an extended flying time of 6-8 minutes and features intuitive functions perfect for pilots of all skill levels. PSTI compliant and equipped with extra privacy protection, it's designed for responsible flying. Ideal for adventurers and thrill-seekers alike, it measures approx. 17 cm x 19 cm x 5.5 cm when open and 13 cm x 7.8 cm x 5.5 cm when folded. Get ready for aerial fun!

Intuitive functions for all skill levels. PSTI Compliant. Now with extra privacy protection. Flying drones is subject to CAA guidelines.

Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)