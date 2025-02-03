#winning Rainbow Dynamic Neon Light

Transform your space with the exclusive Rainbow Dynamic Neon Light from Menkind! This eye-catching light offers 17 vibrant effects, including static and multiple color modes, turning any room into a stunning display. Perfect for adding flair to your home or setting the mood for parties, it easily plugs in via USB for quick setup. Illuminate your surroundings with its captivating glow and let your decor shine with colorful excitement!

Features 17 dynamic effects with static and colour modes. Transforms any room into a spectacular display of colour. USB plug-in compatible for easy powering and enjoyment. Perfect for parties or elevating your home decor with vibrant style! Measures approx. 18cm x 30.5cm x 4.5cm

Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)