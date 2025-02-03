RED5 Neon Smiley Face

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Brighten up your space with this smiley face neon effect wall light! Powered by USB, it features vibrant yellow LED strips that bring a cheerful glow to any room. Perfect for your chill room or man cave, this fun light adds a playful touch to your decor. Plus, it comes with a wall hanging attachment for easy setup. Measuring approx. 26 x 26 x 2.5 cm, it's the ideal way to spread positivity and good vibes!

Brighten up your space with this smiley face neon effect wall light! Powered by USB, it features vibrant yellow LED strips that bring a cheerful glow to any room. Perfect for your chill room or man cave, this fun light adds a playful touch to your decor. Plus, it comes with a wall hanging attachment for easy setup. Measuring approx. 26 x 26 x 2.5 cm, it's the ideal way to spread positivity and good vibes!

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.