RED5 Neon Good Vibes Light

Good vibes can really light up a room. Literally. And, this Good Vibes Neon Light is all the proof you need! Made from LEDs instead of glass neon, this light will last way longer and its less breakable. Mount it to your wall with its punched holes and power it via USB. This light is great for anyone who is either full of good vibes or needs some more in their life!

Lasts way longer and is safer than glass neon. Wall-hanging powered by USB. Measures approx. 37 cm x 18 cm

Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)