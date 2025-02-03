RED5 Galaxy Projection Lamp With Speaker

What if we told you that you could have more stars at your party than you'd see at an Oscars afterparty? And, you don't need to hire a top DJ to lure them in. All you need is this Galaxy Projector Bluetooth Speaker! This awesome speaker streams your music wirelessly, letting you bring the beats you want. And, as for the stars, the top of the speakers projects laser stars on your walls and ceiling. This projector has 21 lighting functions with four brightness levels, letting you make the cosmos brighter than a class of gifted students. It even has a timer, letting you turn it off automatically. And, you can control everything via the included remote control. This awesome light is powered by USB, making it easy to keep juiced up. And, you just need 2 x AAA batteries for the remote control (not included). So, if you want to make the inside of your house absolutely stellar, order this Galaxy Projector Bluetooth Speaker!

Features 21 lighting modes. With a timer function and remote control. Powered by USB. Packaging measures approx. 13 cm x 17 cm x 17 cm

Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)