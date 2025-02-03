RED5 LED Corner Floor Light Remote Controlled

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Illuminate your space with the RED5 LED Corner Floor Lamp! Standing at a sleek 142 cm, this lamp offers a range of colors, adjustable brightness, and speed settings, all easily controlled by a remote. Whether you're after a relaxing ambiance or a lively party vibe, it has sound-activated modes and a timer function to match any mood. USB powered, it’s the perfect blend of style and functionality for any room!

Illuminate your space with the RED5 LED Corner Floor Lamp! Standing at a sleek 142 cm, this lamp offers a range of colors, adjustable brightness, and speed settings, all easily controlled by a remote. Whether you're after a relaxing ambiance or a lively party vibe, it has sound-activated modes and a timer function to match any mood. USB powered, it’s the perfect blend of style and functionality for any room!

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.