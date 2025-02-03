Mandalorian: Dark Saber Desk Light

Illuminate your space with the Authentic Design Darksaber Desk Lamp, inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian. This striking desk lamp captures the essence of the iconic Darksaber, bringing a piece of the Star Wars universe right into your home or office. Perfect for fans of all ages, it's an ideal way to showcase your love for the epic saga while adding a unique and functional piece of decor. Powered by USB, this 24-inch lamp features an in-line on/off switch for easy control. Adjust the brightness to suit your mood or task, whether you're working late into the night, reading, or simply adding ambient light to your room. The sleek design and glowing blade make it a standout piece that is both practical and stylish. As an officially licensed product, the Authentic Design Darksaber Desk Lamp ensures top-notch quality and authenticity. It's a fantastic gift for any Star Wars enthusiast, adding a touch of geeky flair to bedrooms, offices, game rooms, or any space that could use a bit of intergalactic charm.

Adjustable brightness powered by USB. Measures approx. 48cm x 19.5cm x 19.5cm

Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)