RED5 Light Up Shower Speaker

So, you love singing in the shower, but your tune goes a little hot and cold (much like your water if anyone else is using the tapsâ€¦). Well, those days are behind you, just your friends at Menkind! We have an awesome light-up shower speaker thatâ€™ll take you from a capella to a-mazing in the flick of a switch! This shower speaker uses a suction cup to stick right to your shower or bathroom wall. It has a splash-resistant design to make sure your shower singing is never a washout. And, so that you get the full live-show experience, this speaker lights up with a huge range of colours, letting you choose between fixed colour or fading pulse! The light up shower speaker uses Bluetooth technology to let you wirelessly stream through the steam, sending music from your smartphone, tablet, or computer directly to the speaker! And, it goes both ways, so you can use the built-in microphone to make calls right from the comfort of your shower. The built-in battery is recharged using USB and lasts between 1 and 2 hours with the LED lights onâ€¦ which (we hope) is longer than your showers, even when youï¿½ï¿½ï¿½re in the zone! Give the cloud (of steam) what it came for and let it shower you with sprays! The Light Up Shower Speaker from H.e. is exactly what you need to bring sweet harmony to your shower time!

LED lights give you a choice of fixed colour or fading pulse. Uses a wireless Bluetooth connection. Has a built-in microphone for wireless voice calls. Charges via USB cable included. Battery gives you 1 – 2 hours of play. Measures approx. 8 cm (D) x 5 cm (H)

Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)