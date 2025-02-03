#winning Table Top Pool

Unfortunately, most of us don't own a huge house where we can fit a full-sized pool table. So if you love playing pool but need something a little more space saving, this Table Top Pool fulfils all your sharking desires! Providing endless fun for parties, sleepovers, summer holidays and long winter nights, this cool mini table provides hours of fun for anyone who plays! The nifty game set features everything you would expect from a full game of pool only in miniature for your convenience! Styled with a funky blue cloth, 15 perfectly weighty coloured balls, one cue ball, two mini cues, chalk and brush, this set makes a fun addition to any home. Measuring approximately 51cm x 31cm x 9cm, tis perfectly proportioned set can fit just about anywhere, and easily packs away when not in use.

Includes table cues balls chalk and brush! No assembly required – play straight away! Measures approximately 51cm x 31cm x 9cm

Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)