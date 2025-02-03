RED5 Solar Power Bank

This power bank has a solar panel built into it, letting you charge it or top it up using sunlight! It stores a whopping 10,000 mAh and has two USB inputs for dual charging. It even has a light and compass built into it, making it a great companion for the outdoors!

It has a built-in torch and compass. Hardy design means it can stand up to a knock or two. With 2 x USB ports for simultaneous charging.

Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)