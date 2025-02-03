Marketplace.
image 1 of RED5 Solar Power Bank

RED5 Solar Power Bank

No ratings yet

Write a review

£25.00

£25.00/each

Sold and sent by Menkind

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

RED5 Solar Power Bank
This power bank has a solar panel built into it, letting you charge it or top it up using sunlight! It stores a whopping 10,000 mAh and has two USB inputs for dual charging. It even has a light and compass built into it, making it a great companion for the outdoors!
It has a built-in torch and compass. Hardy design means it can stand up to a knock or two. With 2 x USB ports for simultaneous charging.
Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)

View all Batteries, Chargers & Power Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here