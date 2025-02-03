Ingenious Wireless Charger Mouse Pad

We all love products that do two things at once, don't we? A key that's also a knife, a belt buckle that's also a bottle opener, a teddy bear that's also a home security system - these are all great. But we all suck when it comes to charging our phones - so this Wireless Charging Mouse Pad is a great buy. This mouse pad can easily be set up beside your computer so that all you need to do is place your phone down and let the charging happen while you work or play or write or whatever you do on your computer. Please note, the smartphone is not included. If you're one of those people who can't ever remember to charge your phone, this is a hugely useful product - get that job done and make sure your phone is at 100% without needing to set up your USB cable! Order your Wireless Charging Mouse Pad today to kill two birds with one stone!* *No birds were harmed in the writing of this description.

Available in three different colours shipped at random. Perfect if you’re always on the computer and never remember to charge your phone. Measures approximately 27 cm x 19 cm.

Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)