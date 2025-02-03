Ingenious Large Lap Desk Tray

Multi Purpose Lap Desk: What is it? Its a portable desk that lets you use your laptop with ease, without having to juggle your phone and use the sofa cushion as a mouse mat! About the product This sturdy desk is designed to support laptops up to 17, and has a built-in mousepad and slot for holding your mobile phone. And, with a cushioned base, its comfortable to use even if youre doing a full days work from home. Why you should buy it Being portable and practical, its great for use on the train or bus, waiting at the airport, or working from home. Order this Multi Purpose Lap Desk now!

With a comfortable cushioned base. Perfect for travel and home use. Measures approx. 57 cm x 30 cm

Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)