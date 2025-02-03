Marketplace.
#winning Car Atmospheres Led Lights

So, you know how all those fancy new cars come with incredible atmosphere lights built in? Only thing is, their prices are as high as their fuel consumption. If only you could add atmosphere lights into the car you already own… oh, wait, you can! All you need are these Colour-Changing Car Atmosphere LED Lights! These colour-changing car atmosphere light strips add awesome ambiance to your car's interior. Simply peel and stick them under the dashboard and seats. Then, use the included remote control to change the colour of the LED lights!So, if you're ready to have the inside of your car looking like a luxury rooftop cocktail bar (obviously without the drinks), then order these Colour-Changing Car Atmosphere LED Lights now! BATTERY WARNING: KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN Store spare batteries securely & dispose of used batteries safely. If you think batteries might have been swallowed or placed inside any body part, seek immediate medical attention.
Choose from 16 different colours and 5 lighting modes. Includes 4 strips and a remote control. Simply peel the backing strip to apply the lights. Has 4 extension cablesallowing the strips to reach the back seats. Includes a 12V power adapter for car lighter port
