#winning Colour Endless Pad

Unleash creativity with this rainbow colour reusable LCD drawing pad! Perfect for keeping little hands busy, this fun pad lets kids draw, doodle, and write again and again. Simply wipe it clean to start fresh! It's an ideal gift for aspiring artists and creative minds. Compact and portable, it measures approx. 22 x 14 x 0.5 cm, making it great for home, school, or on the go!

Can be reused time and time again.

Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)