Minions Despicable Me Kevin 3D Mug with Banana Charm with giftbox

This fantastic Minions Kevin 3D Mug is an ideal gift for any fan of the Minions or Despicable Me films. The ceramic mug is an exact replica of the lovable Minion Kevin and has a glazed finish and wonderful attention to detail. It also comes with a banana-shaped charm that can be hung on your keys, pencil case, mobile phone - wherever you like! Character: Kevin Includes: Kevin Mug, Banana Charm Type: 3D Mug

Unique 3D moulded mug shaped just like Kevin. Capture Kevin's iconic features, including his goggles and overalls. Features a well-designed handle that is easy to grip, ensuring comfort while drinking. A great addition to any Minions or Despicable Me fan's collection.

Sold by CLICKK Home Store (STOCKK Limited)