Kew Gardens Hand Sanitiser Spray Magnolia & Pear 100ml

The Kew Gardens Magnolia and Pear Hand Sanitiser, with a blend of beautiful florals, this fragrance features magnolia and pear as leading notes. Orchid, freesia, rose and Muguet creates the heart of the fragrance, with a musky base of dry amber and patchouli creates this evocative scent.

A powerful 75% alcohol hand sanitiser, infused with aloe vera and vitamin E to help keep hands soft and prevent from drying out.

A handy travel size of 100ml, perfect for on the go.