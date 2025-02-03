Marketplace.
The English Soap Company Hand Soap Take Care 10% Sulphur Soap

The English Soap Company Hand Soap Take Care 10% Sulphur Soap
The Take Care 10% Sulphur Soap is a luxury soap bar containing 10% Flowers of Sulphur BP (British Pharmacopoeia) and is enriched with vegetable glycerine and vitamin E, making it moisturising and nourishing for all skin types.Sulphur has been used for its skin-cleaning properties. It is purported to suggest the removal of dead skin cells, clear blocked pores, and decrease excessive oil production, fighting the causes of acne and eliminating breakouts and blackheads. Sulphur soap may also be suitable for people who may be prone to dermatitis or other adverse skin conditions.
190g soap bar10% flowers of Sulphur BPEnriched with Vitamin EMade in EnglandVegan friendly and cruelty-free

Ingredients

Sodium Palmate, Sodium Palm Kernelate, Aqua, Flowers of Sulphur BP, Glycerin, Palmitic Acid, Sodium Chloride, Tocopherol, Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate
