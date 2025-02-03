Fake Bake Flawless Darker Self-Tan Liquid 177ml & Mitt

Why risk exposing your hair, skin and body to the dangers of the sun when you have Fake Bake Flawless Darker? This self-tan liquid gives you a deep, bronze tone that not only goes on evenly and smoothly but also leaves you with professional results. Prepare for a glow that will have everyone thinking you just got back from the tropics. This quick-drying, fast-absorbing liquid self-tanner is uniquely designed for easy application with no streaks, build-up or messes. It comes with a professional application mitt that helps you get a consistent, seamless tan that looks salon-fresh. Fake Bake products are designed with tan-boosting ingredients, so you get a long-lasting self-tan that maintains that oh-so desirable Flawless Darker glow. You'll love the tropical, coconut scent as you're applying this liquid too!

Ingredients

Water, (Aqua), (Eau), Glycerin, Dihydroxyacetone, Cocamidopropy|, Hydroxysultaine, Propylene, Glycol, Dimethy1, Isosorbide, Methyl, Gluceth20, Sodium, Bisultate, Capryly, Phenoxyethanol, Decyl, Glucoside, Hexylene, Erythrulose, Citric, Acid, Red, 40, (Cl, 16035), Yellow, 5, (CI, 19140), Green, 61570), Fragrance, (Parfum)

