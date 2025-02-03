Duzzit Washing Machine Cleaner - 250ml - Citrus Lemon

This Duzzit Washing Machine Cleaner is the ultimate solution for a spotless washing machine.

It provides exceptional results with its double-strength formula in just two doses.

This cleaner removes stubborn stains, odors, and buildup to thoroughly clean, freshen, and maintain your washing machine.

The fresh lemon scent leaves your laundry smelling delightful.