Technics Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones - Black EAH-A800E-K

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Experience music like never before with the Technics EAH-A800E Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones. Immerse yourself in pristine sound, free from distractions, thanks to advanced noise cancellation technology. These headphones are designed for your comfort, featuring plush earpads and an adjustable headband for a personalized fit. Connect seamlessly via Bluetooth for wireless freedom, and enjoy up to 40 hours of playback on a single charge. Whether you're commuting, working, or just unwinding, these headphones provide a tailored audio experience that adapts to your preferences. The built-in microphone ensures crystal-clear calls, and the foldable design makes them easy to carry anywhere. Elevate your auditory journey with the Technics EAH-A800E headphones where exceptional sound meets personalized comfort.

Experience music like never before with the Technics EAH-A800E Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones. Immerse yourself in pristine sound, free from distractions, thanks to advanced noise cancellation technology. These headphones are designed for your comfort, featuring plush earpads and an adjustable headband for a personalized fit. Connect seamlessly via Bluetooth for wireless freedom, and enjoy up to 40 hours of playback on a single charge. Whether you're commuting, working, or just unwinding, these headphones provide a tailored audio experience that adapts to your preferences. The built-in microphone ensures crystal-clear calls, and the foldable design makes them easy to carry anywhere. Elevate your auditory journey with the Technics EAH-A800E headphones where exceptional sound meets personalized comfort.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.