Marketplace.
image 1 of Contemporary and Stylish Soft Lilac Linen Fabric Tall Rectangular 25cm Lampshade

Contemporary and Stylish Soft Lilac Linen Fabric Tall Rectangular 25cm Lampshade

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Happy Homewares

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Contemporary and Stylish Soft Lilac Linen Fabric Tall Rectangular 25cm Lampshade
Contemporary and stylish tall rectangular lamp shade with sturdy inner white gloss metal frame. Made of high quality soft lilac linen fabric with creating a luxurious look and feel. Product dimensions: Height - 25cm, Width - 13cm, Depth - 13cm. Maximum wattage allowed is 40w. Please note that this shade can be used on table lamp bases and pendant ceiling roses (easy fit). Complete with shade reducer ring allowing for most lamp bases - B22/BC, E14/SES and E27/ES. Light bulb not included.
Sold by Happy Homewares (Happy Homewares Limited)

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here