Contemporary and Stylish Soft Lilac Linen Fabric Tall Rectangular 25cm Lampshade

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Contemporary and stylish tall rectangular lamp shade with sturdy inner white gloss metal frame. Made of high quality soft lilac linen fabric with creating a luxurious look and feel. Product dimensions: Height - 25cm, Width - 13cm, Depth - 13cm. Maximum wattage allowed is 40w. Please note that this shade can be used on table lamp bases and pendant ceiling roses (easy fit). Complete with shade reducer ring allowing for most lamp bases - B22/BC, E14/SES and E27/ES. Light bulb not included.

Contemporary and stylish tall rectangular lamp shade with sturdy inner white gloss metal frame. Made of high quality soft lilac linen fabric with creating a luxurious look and feel. Product dimensions: Height - 25cm, Width - 13cm, Depth - 13cm. Maximum wattage allowed is 40w. Please note that this shade can be used on table lamp bases and pendant ceiling roses (easy fit). Complete with shade reducer ring allowing for most lamp bases - B22/BC, E14/SES and E27/ES. Light bulb not included.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.