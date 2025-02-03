TCL Dolby Audio Soundbar - Wireless Subwoofer S643WK

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Elevate your audio experience with the TCL S643WK Dolby Audio Soundbar, a powerhouse of sound engineering that brings your entertainment to life. With a combination of cutting-edge technology and sleek design, this soundbar is your gateway to a new dimension of cinematic audio. Step into a three-dimensional sound experience with Dolby Audio. The S643WK soundbar creates a captivating audio environment, delivering sound from all directions for a truly immersive cinematic adventure. Immerse yourself in powerful sound with 240W of audio power. Whether you're watching movies, gaming, or streaming music, the S643WK delivers crisp and dynamic audio that enhances every moment.

