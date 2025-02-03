LG Wireless Soundbar With Dolby Atmos US95TR

Experience immersive sound like never before with the LG US95TR Wireless Soundbar featuring Dolby Atmos technology. This cutting-edge soundbar delivers a theater-like audio experience right in the comfort of your home. Featuring a 9.1.5 channel configuration, this soundbar offers unparalleled audio depth and clarity, ensuring every sound detail is brought to life. With a powerful 810W output, it fills the room with rich, dynamic sound, making every movie, game, or music session truly captivating. Dolby Atmos technology takes your audio experience to new heights, providing multidimensional sound that flows around you, making you feel like you're part of the action. Whether it's the subtle rustle of leaves or the thundering roar of an explosion, every sound is precisely positioned, creating a lifelike audio environment. Equipped with DTS X technology, this soundbar further enhances your listening experience by delivering virtual surround sound, expanding the soundstage for a truly immersive sensation. You'll feel like you're in the middle of the action, whether you're watching a blockbuster movie or playing your favourite games. Thanks to Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, you can easily stream your favourite music wirelessly from your compatible devices, ensuring seamless integration into your entertainment setup. Whether it's from your smartphone, tablet, or laptop, enjoy high-quality audio without the hassle of cables.

