Marketplace.
image 1 of LG 3.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Sub-Woofer & Dolby Atmos GX

LG 3.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Sub-Woofer & Dolby Atmos GX

No ratings yet

Write a review

£279.00

£279.00/each

Sold and sent by Hughes Electrical

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

LG 3.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Sub-Woofer & Dolby Atmos GX
The LG GX pairs perfectly with the LG GX OLED TV. Pairing with the LG GX OLED TV, the LG GX sound bar offers a pristine audiovisual experience. The LG GX has been developed specifically with the LG GX OLED TV in mind. Complementary in design, the GX pairs perfectly with the OLEDs ultimate visuals to provide a pristine audiovisual experience.
Sold by Hughes Electrical (Hughes TV And Audio Limited)

View all TVs & Home Cinema

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here