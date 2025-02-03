Samsung Q-Symphony Soundbar - White HW-S61D

Experience audio from all angles with the Samsung HWS61D's powerful 5 channel sound and Dolby Atmos support. Its compact, all-in-one design ensures seamless setup without compromising on surround sound quality. Built-in woofers deliver deep, resonant bass for a truly cinematic experience right in your living room. Cut the cord and embrace wireless freedom with Dolby Atmos technology. Experience captivating audio without the hassle of HDMI cables, as sound flows seamlessly around and above you for unparalleled immersion. Unlock a new dimension of audio synergy by pairing your Samsung TV with the Samsung HWS61D Soundbar. Q-Symphony technology synchronises your TV and soundbar audio, optimising every channel to work harmoniously together. Immerse yourself in content like never before, exclusively with Samsung products. Adaptive Sound technology automatically adjusts the audio settings to suit the content you're watching, delivering crystal-clear dialogue and immersive sound effects for an unparalleled listening experience. Tailor-made audio, personalised for your space. The Samsung HWS61D analyses your environment and automatically optimises sound settings for precise, crystal-clear audio delivery.

